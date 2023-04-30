Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station To Be Released On Pico This May VR players who own the Pico will be able to play Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station on the platform as it will be coming there soon.

Developer and publisher Gamedust confirmed this week that they will be releasing Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station onto the VR platform Pico. The game hasn't officially been released yet, and to date, has only really been revealed for only a couple of platforms over the past year. Now we know the game will be coming to Pico 3 and Pico 4, along with Meta Quest 2. The team is also still working on a Steam VR version, as well as HTC XR Elite, both under development to be released later on. Along with the reveal of the Pico reveal, the game received a brand new trailer to show off more of the gameplay and the mechanics you'll come across when it eventually is released. Enjoy the video down at the bottom!

"Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station will offer an interesting story spiced with a large dose of characteristic humor, combined with the possibility of free exploration of the vast space station, on which our hero finds himself after receiving a mysterious signal. Players will be able to freely explore the environment in virtual reality, swinging on ropes (like space Tarzan), look for hidden secrets and ways to unlock further passages and inaccessible areas. And now, combat comes to that as well."

"The mysterious space station will not be completely deserted. Rebellious robots will stand in our way so the game will be even more fast-paced. Creators will equip players with deadly weapons to fight hostile machines. Thanks to that game will be even more action-packed. Besides combat developers will introduce new mechanics. Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station will be the first modern Metroidvania type of game in VR. Players will be provided with unique equipment (gadgets) that will help them move around the space station and solve various environmental puzzles, including well-known grappling hooks with suction cups for swinging and boosters."