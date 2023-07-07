Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Hidden Gems, pokemon, Zapdos

Zapdos Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Hidden Gems

Our Zapdos Raid Guide will help you take on the Electric-type Legendary Bird of Kanto during Pokémon GO's 7th Anniversary Party event.

The 7th Anniversary Party event has begun in Pokémon GO. It features Blastoise in Mega Raids and the Trio of Legendary Birds from Kanto in Tier Five Raids. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Zapdos in Tier Five raids. Let's get into the details.

Top Zapdos Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Zapdos counters as such:

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Zapdos with efficiency.

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Kyuren: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam

Landorus: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Nihilego: Acid, Rock Slide

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Zapdos can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Zapdos will have a CP of 2015 in normal weather conditions and 2519 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

