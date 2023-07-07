Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Hidden Gems, pokemon, Zapdos
Zapdos Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Hidden Gems
Our Zapdos Raid Guide will help you take on the Electric-type Legendary Bird of Kanto during Pokémon GO's 7th Anniversary Party event.
The 7th Anniversary Party event has begun in Pokémon GO. It features Blastoise in Mega Raids and the Trio of Legendary Birds from Kanto in Tier Five Raids. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Zapdos in Tier Five raids. Let's get into the details.
Top Zapdos Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Zapdos counters as such:
- Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam
- Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam
- Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche
- Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Zapdos with efficiency.
- Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche
- Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
- Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche
- Kyuren: Dragon Breath, Glaciate
- Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche
- Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam
- Landorus: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
- Nihilego: Acid, Rock Slide
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Zapdos can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Zapdos will have a CP of 2015 in normal weather conditions and 2519 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.
