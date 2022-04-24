Zelda Williams & Tommie Earl Jenkins Join Cast Of The Last Worker

Wired Productions revealed some of the voice cast who will be a part of The Last Worker during PAX East this week with some cool names in the cast. The game, which is set in a factory where the staff has been depleted down to one person, has nabbed Zelda Williams (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and Tommie Earl Jenkins (Go Jetters) as part of the star-studded cast that includes Jason Isaacs (The Death of Stalin), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (The Deep), Clare-Hope Ashitey (Children of Men) and David Hewlett (The Shape of Water). We have the latest trailer for you below showcasing their voice talents along with some quotes from the team about the cast reveal this week.

"Who would've thought a casual conversation on Twitter in the middle of a global pandemic would somehow lead us here? I'll be forever grateful that Jörg saw fit to send another battle-weary warrior woman my way, and it was a joy to lend her my voice," said Williams.

"Working with such a stellar cast would be miraculous enough on a major feature film or series," said writer and director Jörg Tittel. "But to have such world class actors lend their talent to an indie game must make me the luckiest man alive. But ultimately this game has been an equaliser, with every team member pouring heart and soul into every minute detail. No matter how dystopian they want to make the real world, ours at least will be full of colour and crafted with love."

"The anticipation of seeing the first public demo of the game is really building in the studio," said Ryan Bousfield, Creative Director of Wolf & Wood, "As a collective, we've all had a part in shaping the stylised world and unique characters of The Last Worker, but now, to have such beautiful performances from an amazing cast to top it all off, fills us with confidence for the public response!"

"The Last Worker continues to be a thrilling project to work on with the groundbreaking storytelling from Jörg, and the technical genius of Wolf & Wood," said Neil Broadhead, Head of Marketing, Wired Productions. "With the addition of Zelda Williams and Tommie Earl Jenkins to the all-star cast, we are so excited for visitors at PAX to get their hands on The Last Worker for the very first time!"