Zen Pinball Party Launches New Mode With Funko Pops!

Zen Studios has revealed a brand new mode being added to Zen Pinball Party which will feature Funko Pops! as part of it. The developers have added a brand new feature which is being called the Funko Pinball Party Arena! This all-new multiplayer experience will be the first collaboration between Zen and Funko, as it sounds like thew two companies will be working together for a bit on some new things and exciting surprises down the road. In this new game mode, you get to play as your favorite DreamWorks Animation characters, including Po from Kung Fu Panda, the title character from Boss Baby, and Barb from Trolls. All of them turned into Funko Pops! to interact with. You can see more of the mode in action in the trailer below as it is available in the game right now.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Zen Pinball Party – Funko Pinball Party Arena Trailer – Real-time multiplayer pinball! (https://youtu.be/brn1TOb95_8)