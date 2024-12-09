Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Pinball, Zen Studios | Tagged: Zen Pinball World
Zen Pinball World To Launch On Mobile This Week
Play pinball on the go with dozens of tables in your pocket, as Zen Pinball World will be released for iOS and Android devices
Article Summary
- Zen Pinball World launches on mobile this December with dozens of exciting tables.
- Features include unique gameplay modifiers and customization in a pocket-sized arcade.
- Enjoy tables based on top entertainment hits like South Park, Knight Rider, and more.
- Compete on global leaderboards and look forward to new content and tables post-launch.
Zen Studios announced this week they have a new mobile title on the way that will give you pinball on the go with Zen Pinball World. This is basically a mobile version of the pinball titles the company has already been making, as they have taken several titles and put them into a mobile game with mechanics and controls that fit being able to play a pocket version of each one. We have more info here and a trailer, as the game will launch for iOS and Android on December 12, 2024.
Zen Pinball World
In the next evolution of pinball mastery from Zen Studios, Zen Pinball World will feature unique gameplay modifiers and customization options as well as tables based on some of the biggest hits in entertainment, like South Park Pinball, Knight Rider Pinball, Battlestar Galactica Pinball, along with timeless Williams classics and many more. After its release, Zen Pinball World will regularly add even more content to enjoy! Keep your very own pinball arcade in your pocket! Experience the thrill of classic pinball, anytime, anywhere — right at your fingertips. Are you ready to become a pinball wizard?
Main Features
- Classic single-player pinball gameplay with various challenge modes
- Online worldwide & regional leaderboards on which to prove your pinball prowess
- Customizable player profile backgrounds and unique mastery rewards to showcase
- More than 20 tables available at launch, based on some of the biggest brands in entertainment
- Additional tables to be added in future expansions
Available Titles
- Sky Pirates: Treasures of the Clouds
- A Samurai's Vengeance
- Verne's Mysterious Island
- Knight Rider Pinball
- Xena: Warrior Princess Pinball
- Battlestar Galactica Pinball
- Williams Pinball: The Addams Family
- Williams Pinball: Star Trek: The Next Generation
- Williams Pinball: Twilight Zone
- Williams Pinball: World Cup Soccer
- South Park: Super Sweet Pinball
- South Park: Butters' Very Own Pinball Game
- Homeworld: Journey to Hiigara Pinball
- Brothers in Arms: Win the War Pinball
- Borderlands: Vault Hunter Pinball
- Terraforming Mars Pinball
- Gloomhaven Pinball
- Exploding Kittens: A Pinball Cat-astrophe
- Crypt of the NecroDancer Pinball
- Goat Simulator Pinball
- The Princess Bride Pinball
- Camp Bloodbrook
- A Charlie Brown Christmas Pinball
- Banzai Run
- Earthshaker!
- Black Knight 2000