Zen Pinball World To Launch On Mobile This Week

Play pinball on the go with dozens of tables in your pocket, as Zen Pinball World will be released for iOS and Android devices

Zen Studios announced this week they have a new mobile title on the way that will give you pinball on the go with Zen Pinball World. This is basically a mobile version of the pinball titles the company has already been making, as they have taken several titles and put them into a mobile game with mechanics and controls that fit being able to play a pocket version of each one. We have more info here and a trailer, as the game will launch for iOS and Android on December 12, 2024.

Zen Pinball World

In the next evolution of pinball mastery from Zen Studios, Zen Pinball World will feature unique gameplay modifiers and customization options as well as tables based on some of the biggest hits in entertainment, like South Park Pinball, Knight Rider Pinball, Battlestar Galactica Pinball, along with timeless Williams classics and many more. After its release, Zen Pinball World will regularly add even more content to enjoy! Keep your very own pinball arcade in your pocket! Experience the thrill of classic pinball, anytime, anywhere — right at your fingertips. Are you ready to become a pinball wizard?

Main Features

Classic single-player pinball gameplay with various challenge modes

Online worldwide & regional leaderboards on which to prove your pinball prowess

Customizable player profile backgrounds and unique mastery rewards to showcase

More than 20 tables available at launch, based on some of the biggest brands in entertainment

Additional tables to be added in future expansions

Available Titles

Sky Pirates: Treasures of the Clouds

A Samurai's Vengeance

Verne's Mysterious Island

Knight Rider Pinball

Xena: Warrior Princess Pinball

Battlestar Galactica Pinball

Williams Pinball: The Addams Family

Williams Pinball: Star Trek: The Next Generation

Williams Pinball: Twilight Zone

Williams Pinball: World Cup Soccer

South Park: Super Sweet Pinball

South Park: Butters' Very Own Pinball Game

Homeworld: Journey to Hiigara Pinball

Brothers in Arms: Win the War Pinball

Borderlands: Vault Hunter Pinball

Terraforming Mars Pinball

Gloomhaven Pinball

Exploding Kittens: A Pinball Cat-astrophe

Crypt of the NecroDancer Pinball

Goat Simulator Pinball

The Princess Bride Pinball

Camp Bloodbrook

A Charlie Brown Christmas Pinball

Banzai Run

Earthshaker!

Black Knight 2000

