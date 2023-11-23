Zen Studios Announces New Golfing Title, Minigolf Galaxy

Posted in: Games, Video Games, Zen Studios | Tagged: Minigolf Galaxy

Zen Studios Releases New Golfing Title, Minigolf Galaxy

Zen Studios has a new game out right now called Minigolf Galaxy, allowing you to make your own courses while taking on your own.

Article Summary Zen Studios launches Minigolf Galaxy on Steam with an innovative level editor and varied courses.

Experience the game in Early Access as a free download, with additional campaign for $9.99.

Tackle multiplayer mode in real-time matches, earning rewards and crafting unique courses.

Join a community of creators, sharing custom designs and competing for top-rated courses.

Zen Studios recently revealed their latest game on Steam as they released a fun golfing title called Minigolf Galaxy. The team has put their own spin on the genre as they have made their own set of courses with various hazards and power-ups to use while also making a level editor for you to create your own courses on the fly. The game is in Early Access right now, with a full release maybe coming next year.

"Minigolf Galaxy releases to Early Access on Steam today as a free download, and one campaign, Green Valley for $9.99. With quick-paced, intuitive gameplay from experienced developers, and artwork inspired by thoughtful wonder of the universe, fans of the minigolf genre will find the genre taken to new heights. Zen has taken the course creator beyond what was previously possible. Minigolf Galaxy invites players to create their very own cosmic minigolf courses, engage in fun challenges, and embark on a stellar journey through the universe."

Multiplayer Mayhem Awaits: Multiplayer puts players into fast sessions with fellow players across the galaxy. Players earn rewards in real-time multiplayer matches and show the world who is the true minigolf champion while sharing a good laugh and exploring different courses crafted by players.

Build, Compete, Conquer: Design minigolf courses where the possibilities are limited only by imagination! A robust course builder gives golfers the freedom to create the most intricate, funny, relaxing or frustrating courses they can think up. A myriad of customization options, an easy block shaper, and many more features make this editor stand out.

Find your Style: Discover techniques so unique, that even aliens are taking notes. With power shots and curved balls, putters will find more ways to score Hole-in-Ones than there are stars in the Milky Way! Joining the Community. Golfers can share their own course designs, exchange tips, and tricks, and rate the work of others. The best ones can be featured in the multiplayer mode for all players to play!

