Zen Studios Announces Remastered Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure

Zen Studios revealed they have brought back another classic pinball title as you can now play the remastered Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure. Working in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, they have brought back the classic 1993 physical table complete with all the mechanics, noises, models, stickers, and more to give you as realistic a presentation of the game as possible. The game will launch sometime in March 2022 for Pinball FX3 on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4, as well as Williams Pinball on iOS and Google Play. As well as on Pinball FX in Summer 2022.

This first-ever digital release of the 1993 Williams SuperPin legend captures the authentic look, design and feel of the original machine with additional features and enhancements. It will launch in 2022 as premium DLC for multiple Zen titles, including the next-generation Pinball FX, Pinball FX3, and Williams Pinball. Made for Indiana Jones and pinball fans worldwide, Zen's digital release of Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure faithfully recreates one of the best Williams machines for the modern age in precise detail. Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure combines a fan-favorite Williams machine with everyone's favorite adventurer – enjoy the original music, sounds, rules and look of the machine brought to the digital space for the first time.

Experience the table just as you remember it, with true-to-life Pro Physics simulation, carefully developed by the pinball experts at Zen, using super slow-motion footage to capture flipper, rubber and ball movements to better understand and recreate pinball mechanics.

Discover the table in a new way with 3D effects in the 'Enhanced' version, including side wall art, ball trailer effects, particle effects and a whip-wielding Indiana Jones.

Play at home, with friends, or compete online with single-player, local multiplayer, challenge, and tournament modes.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure – Arriving to Pinball FX and Pinball FX3! (https://youtu.be/_8GRbIrVwVc)