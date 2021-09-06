Ziggurat Interactive Releases Tabletop Classics For Retro First Friday

While we were at PAX West this past weekend, Ziggurat Interactive released a few new classic games for Retro First Friday. The three games you're getting this time around are all tabletop-themed as they have released Grandmaster Chess, King's Table: The Legend of Ragnarok, and Theatre of War. All of which will be sold for a limited time at a 33% discount on Steam and GOG. You can learn more about these classic titles below with trailers showing them off in a more modern setting.

Grandmaster Chess: Whether you're a beginner or a veteran, this fully featured chess simulation has all the tools and features you need to learn and master the game of chess. Challenge an opponent with five adjustable skill levels from beginner to grandmaster. A challenging AI opponent will analyze your moves and provide tips and learn from you. Customize your pieces and the board, and take on special challenge modes like speed chess and blindfold mode for added difficulty.

King's Table: The Legend of Ragnarok: In this modern take on an ancient board game similar to chess, one side must defend Odin against an onslaught of attackers as he makes his escape to one of the corners of the board. The sides are uneven, leaving Odin ambushed with only twelve soldiers against twenty-four attackers coming from all sides. Use sharp strategy and tactics to help Odin reach safety before he is caught defenseless between multiple assailants!

Theatre of War: This unique real-time strategy game is set on a surreal tile-based tabletop battlefield. Wage war over three eras of combat: clash swords and loose arrows in Medieval mode, roll tanks and march infantry to victory in the Great War setting, and take to the skies with aerial units in the Contemporary mode. Each mode has its own unique collection of pre-arranged battle scenarios to test your ability to use each unit's strengths to your advantage and to guard against their weaknesses.