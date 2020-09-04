Ziggurat Reveals The September Games For Retro First Friday

Ziggurat has revealed the next four retro video games they have released for Retro First Friday, with a couple of classics in the mix. The four games you'll get to play this month are Battle Engine Aquila, Hunting Unlimited 2, Gunboat, and Steel Thunder. All four of these games are available at a 33% discount on Steam for the next week, giving you a chance to basically own them a little more dirt cheap than you already may have bought them at originally. You can read more about all four below.

Battle Engine Aquila: Prepare for fast and furious mech-powered warfare, as Battle Engine Aquila puts you smack in the center of a deadly land war, fought by blood-sworn enemies the Forseti and the evil Muspell. As Hawk Winter, an underground racer plucked from obscurity, you must helm the legendary Battle Engine Aquila and fight through 43 missions. Harness the Battle Engine's mobility and devastating firepower as you guide legions of allies to victory while battling on the land, sea, and air across 12 massive islands.

Steel Thunder: Climb into some of the most lethal Cold-War era battle tanks and blast your way through 21 missions across three theaters of battle in Steel Thunder, a classic of military simulations developed by Accolade. Take command of the crews of famous fighting vehicles including the M60A3, M48A5 Patton, M3 Bradley CFV, and the devastating M1A1 Abrams. Switch between various tank crew roles — Commander, Driver, and Gunner — and manage all aspects of your deadly war machine as you plan the best strategies for effectively eliminating the opposition. Rise through the ranks and become the ultimate tank commander in Steel Thunder.

Hunting Unlimited 2: The second installment in the best-selling series, Hunting Unlimited 2 cranks the action to 11! Get up close and personal with eight big game animals including bison, pronghorn, mountain goat, and moose, and take them down with one of 25 different rifles and bows, each equipable with special accessories. More than 75 missions await, with a target range for practice and sight-tuning, and multiple mini-games to entertain between missions!

Gunboat: This classic from Accolade packs eight tons of pure lethality into a 30 foot-long hull, that's the U.S. Navy River Patrol Boat, and you're in charge of it in a game of high-speed and high-stakes river warfare. Danger can come from land or water, and it's up to you and your crew to keep it together as you battle through 20 missions in three international hot zones. Take a first-person view of the action from four battle stations as you unleash salvos from the bow, stern, and mid-section of the boat. With your gunboat's twin .50 caliber guns, grenade launcher, and twin-barrel M2HB browning machine gun, Hell hath no fury like your gunboat and its crew!