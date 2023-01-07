Ziggurat's Retro First Friday Returns With Multiple Titles Retro First Friday returns from Ziggurat Interactive, as the company released several games this past week for sale on Steam.

Ziggurat Interactive has brought back its Retro First Friday system, with several retro games now up for sale via Steam. The team has released a classic mid-'90s title with Lollypop, bringing you some platformer fun with a wind-up toy. Meanwhile, the team also released the Buckwild Bundle, with nine games rolled into a single collection for you to get your '80s and '90s PC gaming on int he best way possible. We have the full details below as all of these went live yesterday.

Lollypop

Originally released for the PC in 1994 and for the Amiga in 1995, the game was part of a significant chapter in the PC platformer genre of the 80s and 90s. You'll take on the role of Lolly — a wind-up doll who mysteriously comes to life in the toy factory. However, something is amiss: the world is rampant with hordes of enemies thanks to the evil-doings of Sugarbaby. It's up to Lolly to free the land from Sugarbaby's wicked clutches, traveling through eight unique worlds, each with their own distinct vibe and sound and obstacles to overcome, and build up her candy arsenal, collecting power-ups and extra abilities along the way.

Retro First Friday Featured Bundle: Buckwild Bundle

Ziggurat collected nine of the oddest, weirdest, & kookiest games for you to experience. Relish in the absurdity of an FMV puppet dinosaur bro, psychedelic Olympic games, a date that ends in an alien dimension, or shooting up a smorgasbord of villains, including a murderous chef and zombie clowns. Yes…there are zombie clowns. The Buckwild Bundle comes with nine games — pick it up today on Steam and GOG at an 80% discounted price! The Buckwild Bundle Includes:

Killing Time

Corridor 7

Purple Saturn Day

Les Manley: Lost in LA

Zombie Dinos

Chamber of Sci Mutant Priestess

Spellcasting

Eric the Unready

Altered Destiny