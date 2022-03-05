Zombie Army 4: Dead War Up For Pre-Order On Switch
Rebellion Developments have opened up pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch version of Zombie Army 4: Dead War. The Nintendo Switch marks the last remaining console that the game has yet to be released on, but the team behind it are going to do it justice as this version will come with all the updates and fixes the game has received so far, as well as other features that will put it on par with the others. This version of the game will come with enhanced controls that allow you to utilize the gyroscope in the console to fine-tune your aim. It will come with Steam Cross-Save which will let you bring your saved files from Steam over to the Nintendo Switch so you can keep fighting there. They've also added a dynamically changed resolution so you can play 30 FPS experience at 1080p when docked, and 720p when undocked. You can read more and check out the latest trailer below as it will release on April 26th, 2022
Developed by Rebellion North, Zombie Army 4 brings the same wild levels of mayhem, gore and carnage you would expect from the bone-chilling series to the Nintendo Switch with no compromises. Supporting two to four-player gameplay in both local wireless and online modes, Zombie Army 4 is a great game to play co-operatively. Complete with support for the Pro Controller, the Nintendo Switch version also includes all of the additional content from Season Pass One and every post-release Horde Map on the game card.
Season Pass One gives players three additional levels, four character packs, nine weapon bundles, five weapon skin packs and four character outfit bundles. It is also available free on all other platforms now. Season Pass Two and Season Pass Three will be available to purchase at launch, giving players a huge amount of additional content. Complete with an in-game Achievements system, players who complete the base game's storyline will unlock Nightmare Mode to increase the challenge even further.