Zombie Army 4: Dead War Up For Pre-Order On Switch

Developed by Rebellion North, Zombie Army 4 brings the same wild levels of mayhem, gore and carnage you would expect from the bone-chilling series to the Nintendo Switch with no compromises. Supporting two to four-player gameplay in both local wireless and online modes, Zombie Army 4 is a great game to play co-operatively. Complete with support for the Pro Controller, the Nintendo Switch version also includes all of the additional content from Season Pass One and every post-release Horde Map on the game card.

Season Pass One gives players three additional levels, four character packs, nine weapon bundles, five weapon skin packs and four character outfit bundles. It is also available free on all other platforms now. Season Pass Two and Season Pass Three will be available to purchase at launch, giving players a huge amount of additional content. Complete with an in-game Achievements system, players who complete the base game's storyline will unlock Nightmare Mode to increase the challenge even further.