Zombie Cure Lab Will Be Coming Sometime In Q3 2022

After years of hiding underground, the last remaining humans stand ready to reverse the zombie apocalypse. With a means of curing the undead in hand, return to the surface and lead a settlement of brave scientists in their mission to save the world. Start by using natural resources in the forests and mountains to give the human race a place to eat and sleep. Happy workers make better survivors! With their immediate needs met, the world-saving work can begin. Construct sturdy walls and defenses to prepare for night. Open a laboratory and begin your research on sci-fi tech like freeze rays and barriers. With these colorful gadgets in hand, capture roaming hordes and start the treatment process.

With each zombie cured, grow the workforce and expand the operation, turning back the doomsday clock. Set day and night shifts for your human-zombie hybrids—the Humbies!—to keep them happy and productive. Upgrade the lab to harvest more premium, high-efficiency material and let the new-fangled science equipment open a path toward the final cure. Use time, careful planning, and proper management of the lab economy to create a well-oiled research machine and turn the hordes into the Working Dead. But be wary—Humbies, like the humans they aspire to be, are fickle creatures. Go beyond their basic needs with comfortable quarters, plentiful food, and luxurious recreational spaces to keep them happy and satisfied, lest they revert to their flesh-hungry baser instincts within the very walls of your base.