Zombie Game Kingdom: The Blood Releases Two New Trailers Get a better look at the upcoming zombie RPG title Kingdom: The Blood with two different trailers showing off aspects of the game.

Indie developer and publisher Action Square revealed two new trailers this past week for their upcoming zombie RPG, Kingdom: The Blood. In case you haven't had a chance to check this one out, the game is attempting to stay true to the original series, as they recreate several characters, zombies, and bloody and violent action in great detail. There is clearly an appreciation for the Korean culture that was put into the series, as they have tried to recreate a lot of the aesthetics and culture down to the last detail. These two trailers take you behind the scenes and give you a look at how they were able to pull that off. We got both or you below as we're still waiting on an official release date.

"The traditional Korean clothing and unique architectural styles made with high-quality graphics can be seen throughout the gameplay. The way the clothes flutter during an action skill, various traditional clothing like the 'gat,' and the realistic reproduction of the traditional building's minute details like the curvature of the roof tiles can all be seen as you venture through the game. You can relive the beauty of Korea that captured the world. You can create your own action by combining different skills in Kingdom: The Blood."

"Enjoy strategic action sequence that gives satisfaction with each hit. You will face hordes of zombies with melee weapons. Zombies appear suddenly, run fast, and attack menacingly. Experience a grueling zombie battle. In addition to the zombies, human-form enemies and bosses appear as the difficulty level increases. The unique movements and appearances will captivate the players. Fight challenging bosses with your friends and enjoy 1-on-1 battles with other players. When you clear the single-player mode with a certain difficulty, a new mode with a completely different gameplay will be opened."