Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship Receives June Launch Date

Check out the latest trailer for Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship, as the roaming defense game has been given a release date for late June

Article Summary Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship launches in June as a unique tower defense roguelite on wheels.

Defend your ship by building turrets, gathering loot, and fighting evolving zombie hordes.

Recruit, rescue, and manage crew members with unique abilities for ship survival and upgrades.

Explore a mystical world, discover powerful artifacts, and experiment with strategy combinations.

Indie game developer Zing Games and publisher Wandering Wizard have confirmed the official release date for Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship. The game has been described as a tower defense game on wheels, as you'll be driving an ever-growing cart around to defeat zombie hordes on the go. The team dropped a new trailer for it today, confirming the release date of June 26, 2025. But before it comes out, there's a free demo you can play of it right now for Steam Next Fest.

Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship

Build turrets, lead your crew, and upgrade the ship while gathering loot in this exciting "Tower Defense-on-wheels zombie survival roguelite" game. Command the last ship against relentless waves of zombies in a mystical world. Build turrets, lead your crew, upgrade the ship, explore, gather resources, and discover powerful artifacts.

Fight the zombie hordes filled with the mundane, the abnormal, and the dangerous. The longer you survive, the stronger and more numerous the zombies become. But the loot and artifacts also become stronger and more numerous.

Loot resources to construct various powerful turrets. Choose your upgrade path, combine turret effects and create your own zombie death machine.

Plow your way through a sea of zombies by equipping and upgrading ship parts and turrets. Collect and unlock powerful upgrades that drastically alter the way you survive.

Manage, rescue, and hire crew members with unique skills and abilities. Every role is important for the survival of the ship and assigning the right crew member with the right talents is key to survival.

Keep each run fresh and exciting by exploring mysterious ruins and discovering powerful artifacts and loot. Combine their effects and the more artifacts you find, the more combinations and strategies become open to you.

