Zorro The Chronicles Receives A New Announcement Trailer

This week we got a bit of a reintroduction to Zorro The Chronicles as the game has received an all-new announcement trailer. The game was actually first revealed back in March 2021 by BTC Studios. Well, it looks like the studio has been pushed aside a bit because even though they're still tied to the project on their website, they were not mentioned at all here as the new studio handling the publishing is Nacon, along with help from PCP Games and BKOM studios, in collaboration with Zorro Productions Inc. and the Canada Media Fund. So with all these new names attached to it, they're basically reintroducing the game to people, which is a good thing since we haven't heard much about it since that initial reveal. We have the trailer down for you below as they are aiming to release the game in June 2022.

Zorro The Chronicles is an exciting and humorous action game that includes combat and exploration scenarios inspired by the TV series. The epic adventure immerses you in the world of the successful animated series Zorro The Chronicles. Protect vulnerable and innocent people from the evil general and his army. Restore justice in 19th century Spanish California. You can play as Zorro or his sister, Ines. Level up your heroes' skills by unlocking new moves. Throw your opponents off balance with your sword skills, disarm them with a whip lash or sword strike, and pull off spectacular moves! Use your acrobatic prowess and reflexes to dodge their attacks. Then leave your mark on them by drawing a "Z" with the tip of your sword! Explore 18 levels and adapt your approach according to the situation and enemies. Use cunning to surprise your opponents, sneak around them and explore the surroundings, or take them on in action-filled sword fights. Encounter a wide variety of prominent characters from the animated series Zorro The Chronicles. Some of them will get in your way and be formidable enemies, while others will help you in your fight for justice.