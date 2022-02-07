Zotac Gaming Releases First Peanut Butter For Gamers

In all of the weird food combinations with gaming, this new peanut butter from Zotac Gaming is both interesting and a bit perplexing. There's been a ton of brand sponsorship deals over the years, some brands get their name added to drink flavors such as G-Fuel, others make their own snacks and whatnot that you see their logo on for a hot minute. But this peanut butter that was revealed early this morning is a bit of a head-scratcher. Zotac has formed a partnership with Jobbie, which if you haven't heard of the company before, is a peanut butter manufacturer based out of Malaysia.

All of their products are naturally based without the artificial stuff you find in European and American brands, as they have creamy, chunky, pure, and crispy flavors. They even sell their own butter stirrers to keep it fresh and spreaders and spoons for you to lovingly eat and spread with. Basically, they go out of their way to make PB be as good as it can. But this new one is off the beaten path a bit as they have made Pong – Berry Matrix Peanut Energy Crunch.

Yes, that is the chunkiest peanut butter you'll see from them as it comes with fruit mixed into the cream, with the goal of being eaten straight from the jar. You know, "like gamers do". Here's the full rundown of the item.

The world's first gamer's peanut butter. REAL freeze dried blueberry and strawberry is added (no syrup, no essence) into our signature peanut butter. Unlike any peanut butter ever made, PONG is made to be eaten directly from the spoon like a protein energy bar or a power gel. This Peanut Energy Crunch is a performance enhancer specifically for gamers as it is filled with natural nutrients like Carotenoid (for eye health), Antioxidant (brain function), Vitamin C (anti-inflammation) and many more! All nutrients derive naturally from the freeze dried berries and peanuts itself to help gamers to push through hours of intense battle in the virtual world!

The slightly good news is that they're selling it for RM 56.00 (about $13.40 as of when we're writing this), so while it is an upcharge it isn't like they're selling it for $50 a bottle. The bad news is the product is only being sold in Malaysia, so it will eventually end up being $50 a bottle if you include the shipping. Fingers crossed they'll find a way to market this in the west so we can at least give it a try to see how it tastes. Because while the look of it isn't entirely appealing, the taste of it could be one of the best things we haven't tried since both strawberries and blueberries go well together when dipped in PB.