Zynga Announces Merge Dragons! Is Set To Launch In China

Zynga announced today that they will be launching their popular mobile puzzle title Merge Dragons! in China for the first time. The game has received an ISBN (International Standard Book Number) publishing license from the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA) so that they can prep the game for an official launch in China this year. if you follow any of the publishing rights in China when it comes to games coming in from outside of the country, then you know how big a deal that is for them to get the game in the country. We got more info from the announcement for you here.

Merge Dragons! will join other games in Zynga's portfolio currently available for download in China, namely the popular hyper-casual hits from Rollic, Hair Challenge and Blob Runner 3D. This news comes on the heels of other strategic initiatives that strengthen Zynga's footprint and capabilities in the region, including the recently announced agreement to acquire StarLark, the China-based developer of the fast-growing and second-largest mobile golf game in the world, Golf Rival.

"International expansion is a key pillar of our long-term growth strategy, fueled by our mission to connect the world through games," said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga. "We look forward to our ongoing development in this important region and we're excited to bring one of our most innovative games to one of the largest mobile game markets in the world."

"Merge Dragons! has been embraced by players globally, who respond positively to its puzzle-adventure gameplay and mission of healing the land using the help of powerful dragons," said Eren Yanik, Chief Product Officer at Gram Games. "As we prepare to bring the game to players in China, we're excited to connect this enthusiastic audience with our unique game experience that continues to delight fans all over the world."