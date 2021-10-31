10 Horror Comedy Films To Add To Your Watchlist: Britt's Film Corner
Comedy and horror films, a weird yet brilliant duo when done well, and sometimes you'll find one that fits your style of comedy but then has little to no horror or even slasher style about it. Don't worry, at least about this, because I've got a list of ten horror-comedy films for you to pick one out to try.
Detention (2011): With incredibly fast wit and comedic style, this horror film centers on themes of slashers, time travel, the terror of high school, and generally how annoying people can sometimes be.
Housebound (2014): This New Zealand horror comedy centers on a woman having to live with her parents after being released from prison into their custody, but something is definitely different about the home.
Ready Or Not (2019): Before the pandemic, we were blessed with this film whose ending had me saying, "good for her" again and again. Weddings can be stressful, but they have nothing on the one in this horror film.
What We Do In The Shadows (2014): The origins of the popular FX series of the same name centers on vampire roommates who have issues ranging from dish chore duty to getting the faces right after transforming into a cat.
Tragedy Girls (2017): Often slept on, this film is sarcastic and hilarious in the best ways and is a fun ride for both horror and comedy fans.
Bad Milo (2013): Imagine a small killer parasite attacks those who wrong or upset you; it's an interesting concept for a horror film, but add in that it lives in your butt, now that's comedy.
Shaun Of The Dead (2004): A classic and oddly relatable way I would have dealt with anything like a zombie apocalypse happening around me.
The Burbs (1989): It's got Tom Hanks, Carrie Fisher, weird neighbors, hilarious gossip, and so much more that makes it a favorite of mine and why I own it on DVD.
The Babysitter (2017): Featuring the lead from Ready Or Not, this movie arrived on Netflix, and although cautious at first, I loved it in the end and had so much fun throughout it all.
Werewolves Within (2021): A horror film I reviewed earlier when it premiered, this one was adapted from a popular video game, and it made for an excellent movie to watch.