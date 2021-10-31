10 Horror Comedy Films To Add To Your Watchlist: Britt's Film Corner

Comedy and horror films, a weird yet brilliant duo when done well, and sometimes you'll find one that fits your style of comedy but then has little to no horror or even slasher style about it. Don't worry, at least about this, because I've got a list of ten horror-comedy films for you to pick one out to try.

Detention (2011): With incredibly fast wit and comedic style, this horror film centers on themes of slashers, time travel, the terror of high school, and generally how annoying people can sometimes be.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Detention Official Trailer #2 – Josh Hutcherson Slasher Horror Movie (2012) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hw64lXTbxJk)

Housebound (2014): This New Zealand horror comedy centers on a woman having to live with her parents after being released from prison into their custody, but something is definitely different about the home.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Housebound Official Trailer 1 (2014) – Comedy Thriller HD (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ysde4KaFirk)

Ready Or Not (2019): Before the pandemic, we were blessed with this film whose ending had me saying, "good for her" again and again. Weddings can be stressful, but they have nothing on the one in this horror film.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: READY OR NOT | Red Band Trailer [HD] | FOX Searchlight (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtYTwUxhAoI)

What We Do In The Shadows (2014): The origins of the popular FX series of the same name centers on vampire roommates who have issues ranging from dish chore duty to getting the faces right after transforming into a cat.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What We Do in the Shadows – Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IAZEWtyhpes)

Tragedy Girls (2017): Often slept on, this film is sarcastic and hilarious in the best ways and is a fun ride for both horror and comedy fans.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: TRAGEDY GIRLS Trailer (2017) Comedy, Movie HD (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8_APkCw-Dx8)

Bad Milo (2013): Imagine a small killer parasite attacks those who wrong or upset you; it's an interesting concept for a horror film, but add in that it lives in your butt, now that's comedy.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Bad Milo Official Trailer #1 (2013) – Ken Marino Comedy HD (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aXJ-7oJ9cqA)

Shaun Of The Dead (2004): A classic and oddly relatable way I would have dealt with anything like a zombie apocalypse happening around me.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Shaun of the Dead Official Trailer #1 – Simon Pegg Movie (2004) HD (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LIfcaZ4pC-4)

The Burbs (1989): It's got Tom Hanks, Carrie Fisher, weird neighbors, hilarious gossip, and so much more that makes it a favorite of mine and why I own it on DVD.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The 'Burbs (1989) – Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pyRUijyrXr4)

The Babysitter (2017): Featuring the lead from Ready Or Not, this movie arrived on Netflix, and although cautious at first, I loved it in the end and had so much fun throughout it all.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: THE BABYSITTER Trailer (2017) Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQTEUd-5JMQ)

Werewolves Within (2021): A horror film I reviewed earlier when it premiered, this one was adapted from a popular video game, and it made for an excellent movie to watch.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Werewolves Within – Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X0WzPQNIBJ4)