Wonder Twins Powers, Activate! Form Of…A Canceled Movie

Well, this didn't take long at all. Back in February, we were all kind of surprised when it was announced that a Wonder Twins movie was in development at HBO Max. It seemed like kind of a weird choice for a film, but DC has made weirder things work, and this is the sort of thing that could do well on social media. We thought the movie might end up on the long list of forever-in-development DC projects when casting was announced last month. KJ Apa and Isabel May were announced to play the twins, so we all thought that this project would happen. It turns out this doesn't appear to be the case anymore. According to Variety, though rumors were going around social media last week, the Wonder Twins movie is no longer going ahead at HBO Max.

While there isn't anything specifically cited as the reason for the Wonder Twins cancelation, it looks like it is a victim of the recent Discovery overhaul. It seems that Discovery is "exploring a significant overhaul of the DC Entertainment operations," which makes sense. These projects should be hitting more than they are missing, and the fact that any of them miss as hard as some DC projects do is shocking. Things at DC have needed an overhaul for a while, and we'll have to see if any other projects get officially canceled. There are a lot of "announced" DC movies that have been sitting in varying forms of development for years. Maybe this latest acquisition is the perfect time for someone to look at that list and make definitive decisions about what projects are moving forward and what aren't. It seems like Wonder Twins is one of the ones that aren't.