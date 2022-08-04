13 Minutes Of Horror 2022: Shudder Hosting Annual Film Festival

Nyx Horror Collective gears up for its second annual film festival, 13 Minutes of Horror 2022: SciFi Horror, due to stream on horror streaming giant Shudder from August 13th through November 12th. 13 Minutes of Horror is a one-minute film challenge for women horror filmmakers, inclusive of BIWOC, LGBTQ+ women, disabled women, and non-binary creators.

In June, the collective partnered with Stowe Story Labs for its inaugural Nyx Horror Fellowship, offering a fellowship to woman-identifying horror writers age 40 and over. This year's recipient was vibrant filmmaker Sandra Campbell. Shudder, the streaming destination for all things horror and thriller, returns to host 13 Minutes, giving its filmmakers a chance to showcase brilliant indie horror on the platform, which has been invaluable to past and present winning filmmakers.

🥳🥳 August 13th is almost here and we can't for our incredible filmmakers to feature on @shudder.

Eunice Levis, last year's Outstanding Selection (for her film "Fell Ends"), shared her experience: "I joined a coven of creatives dedicated to elevating women in the genre. Seeing my film on Shudder was so affirming and gave me a sense of community." Levis was recently partnered with Netflix as part of NALIP Latino Lens, a narrative short film incubator for Women of Color.

Finding ourselves in a little bit of song celebration in anticipation over the films of women directors coming your way soon on Shudder via NYX 13 Minutes of Horror!

"We're so happy that our passionate idea helped someone create more traction in their career; it's overwhelming in the best ways," co-producer Mo Moshaty explains. Co-producer Kelly Krause added, "Hearing the reaction to 13 Minutes from our filmmakers and how this festival been a dream come true for them has been beyond rewarding for our team and exceeded our expectations."

We have announced our Official Selections & Honorable Mentions for #13MinutesofHorror! Congrats to all filmmakers who submitted–the quality of films this year was incredible & our judges made tough decisions. Our Official Selections drop on @Shudder on Aug. 13th! #WomeninHorror

"We are so thankful to our amazing judges this year: horror writer Tananarive Due (My Soul to Keep), writer/producer Liz Phang (Yellowjackets), writer Kim Garland (SyFy's Chucky), and Jonathan Barkan (Head of Acquisition at Mutiny Pictures)," said co-producer Melody Cooper. "All four are extremely supportive of our initiative as well as our core team's upcoming horror projects." This year's film festival is produced by Cooper, Krause, Moshaty, and Lisa Kröger.