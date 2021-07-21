14 New Character Posters for Dune Show Off the Impressive Cast

Do you have one of those friends that won't shut the hell up about Dune?. [It's me, I am that friend]. The movie was delayed almost a year thanks to COVID-19, but it appears to be on track for an October release. At the moment, they have released a whole pile of character posters showing off the massive and impressive cast. They aren't very well done character posters, so we'll have to see how this one turns out. Dune is baked into the DNA of so much science fiction and fantasy, so one has to wonder how the filmmakers are going to make this movie not feel redundant. That is one of the many problems that the big-screen adaptation of Ender's Game ran into many years ago; we've all seen this before because everyone has been ripping off Ender's Game and also Dune for decades.

Dune Summary: A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, "Dune" tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve and the film stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet ("Call Me by Your Name," "Little Women"), Rebecca Ferguson ("Stephen King's Doctor Sleep," "Mission: Impossible – Fallout"), Oscar Isaac (the "Star Wars" franchise) Oscar nominee Josh Brolin ("Milk," "Avengers: Infinity War"), Stellan Skarsgård (HBO's "Chernobyl," "Avengers: Age of Ultron"), Dave Bautista (the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, "Avengers: Endgame"), Stephen McKinley Henderson ("Fences," "Lady Bird"), Zendaya ("Spider-Man: Homecoming," HBO's "Euphoria"), Chang Chen ("Mr. Long," "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon"), David Dastmalchian ("Blade Runner 2049," "The Dark Knight"), Sharon Duncan-Brewster ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Netflix's "Sex Education"), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling ("45 Years," "Assassin's Creed"), with Jason Momoa ("Aquaman," HBO's "Game of Thrones"), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Skyfall"). Dune is set to open in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22, 2021.