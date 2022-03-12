2 New Clips from The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is screening at South by Southwest this weekend, and I'm not saying I'm turning green with envy, but I'm turning green with envy. Everything about this movie just looks like so much fun, and the more marketing and promotional material we see from it, the more I want to see it. The early reactions should be dropping tonight so look for critical reactions and review sometime soon. As for Lionsgate, they dropped two new clips from the movie along with another new image. Fingers crossed to see how the early reactions are, but a friendly reminder that reactions coming out of film festivals tend to swing in one extreme or the other. There is very little turnover time for reviews which is by design when it comes to film festivals which is just something to keep in mind.

Summary: Nicolas Cage stars as… Nick Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nicolas Cage.

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, directed by Tom Gormican, stars Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen, with Neil Patrick Harris, and Tiffany Haddish. It will be released on April 22, 2022.