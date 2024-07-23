Posted in: Joker, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: joker 2, Joker: Folie à Deux

Joker: Folie à Deux – Official Trailer And Detailed Summary Released

Warner Bros. has released the official trailer and a detailed summary for Joker: Folie À Deux. It will be released on October 4th.

Article Summary Warner Bros. unveils Joker: Folie À Deux's official trailer and film summary.

The sequel, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, teases musical elements.

Director Todd Phillips returns for the follow-up to the billion-dollar original.

Joker: Folie À Deux debuts in theaters on October 4, 2024, after an international release on October 2.

While Warner Bros. hasn't exactly had a consistent year so far, they are looking to start off the fall season on a very high note with Joker: Folie À Deux. The first film cracked a billion dollars at the worldwide box office on a budget of just $55 million and was an awards contender and winner on multiple fronts. Now, there is a very good chance that this film won't do the same numbers as the first film because "hitting a billion in 2019" and "hitting a billion in 2024" are two very different animals. They are going for it, though, and taking a big risk with this film's creativity instead of playing it safe, and you have to respect that even if you didn't like the first movie (i.e., someone like me). The first teaser was released in April, but today, we got the official trailer that teases some more of the musical elements, and we got the production notes, which give us a detailed summary of the film as well. We don't have a new poster or any images yet, which is fascinating. Of all the things to hold back, more posters and images are not what you would expect.

Joker: Folie À Deux: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019's Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born).

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham, awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker. Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing, and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. The film was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant. The film's executive producers are Michael E. Uslan, Georgia Kacandes, Silver, Mark Friedberg, and Jason Ruder.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Joint Effort Production, A Film by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie À Deux. The film will be released worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, and will be only in theaters nationwide on October 4, 2024, and beginning internationally on 2 October, 2024

