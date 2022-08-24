Jungle Emperor Leo Production Cel Hits Auction Today

The 1997 animated film Jungle Emperor Leo was created in Japan as an adaptation of mangaka Osamu Tezuka's Jungle Taitei manga. This story was known from earlier adaptations of Kimba the White Lion and Leo the Lion, the former of which was a subject of debate as some believed that The Lion King was too similar to the storyline. All of that aside, the film itself has a beautiful animated drawing style, and today fans of this film can head to Heritage Auctions to bid on a collection of production cels and animation drawings.

From the 1997 feature film adaptation of Osamu Tezuka's Jungle Taitei (also known as Kimba the White Lion), Jungle Emperor Leo follows a now-grown-up Leo (Kimba) and introduces audiences to his two adorable twin cubs: Lune and Lukio. Here is a charming original production cel depicting Lune. The 13.5" x 8.75" cel features an image of Lune measuring about 5.25" x 5.25". The cel is numbered in its upper right corner with A4, and it is displayed atop a color print background. The lot also comes with the matching douga (animation drawing) for this cel. The drawing is created with graphite and colored pencil on 13.5" x 8.75" animation paper, and it is also numbered A4. The two pieces are in Very Good condition, with minor handling and edge wear from production use.

Fans of Jungle Emperor Leo have a great opportunity to bring in a piece of this film's history into their collection. You can now head over to Heritage Auctions, where this listing is live today, to place bids on this lot. Best of luck to all of those who are staking their claim for these items.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.