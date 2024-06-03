Posted in: Movie Poster, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, Alien: Romulus, fede alvarez

Alien: Romulus Has A New Poster, New Trailer Debuts Tomorrow

A new poster for Alien: Romulus has been released, with the promise that a new trailer for the August film will be released tomorrow.

Article Summary New "Alien: Romulus" poster revealed featuring the face hugger, trailer debuts tomorrow.

Fede Alvarez directs; Ridley Scott produces the latest installment in the "Alien" series.

The film stars Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, and other rising talents, opening August 16th.

"Alien: Romulus" returns to its horror roots, set aboard a derelict space station.

Alien: Romulus has a new poster featuring the iconic face hugger. The director of the film, Fede Alvarez, has highlighted the face hugger ever since announcing that the project was in production and all the way up to the first teaser trailer. He must really love the little menace. A new trailer is promised for tomorrow, so that is exciting. It stars Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu. Ridley Scott is on board producing. Below, you can feast your eyes on the latest poster.

Alien: Romulus Trailer 2 Tomorrow

The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful "Alien" franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. The film stars Cailee Spaeny ("Priscilla"), David Jonsson ("Agatha Christie's Murder is Easy"), Archie Renaux ("Shadow and Bone"), Isabela Merced ("The Last of Us"), Spike Fearn ("Aftersun"), Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez ("Evil Dead," "Don't Breathe") directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues ("Don't Breathe 2") based on characters created by Dan O'Bannon and Ronald Shusett. "Alien: Romulus" is produced by Ridley Scott ("Napoleon"), who directed the original "Alien" and produced and directed the series' entries "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant," Michael Pruss ("Boston Strangler"), and Walter Hill ("Alien"), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon ("Charlie's Angels"), Brent O'Connor ("Bullet Train"), and Tom Moran ("Unstoppable") serving as executive producers.

Alien is still flying under the radar a bit as far as the summer release calendar goes, but that will all change tomorrow. It is the perfect time for 20th Century Studios to start ramping up the promo for the film, and I, for one, am here for all of it.

Alien: Romulus will open in theaters on August 16th.

