Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: 20th century studios, Alien: Romulus, fede alvarez

Alien: Romulus Has A New TV Spot And It Is Terrifying

A week out from taking over Hall H at SDCC there is a brand new TV spot for Alien: Romulus to see. It opens in theaters on August 16th.

Article Summary New TV spot for Alien: Romulus drops, promising a spine-chilling experience.

Fede Alvarez helms this latest terrifying adventure in the Alien saga.

Star-studded cast includes Cailee Spaeny and Isabela Merced.

Alien: Romulus is set to electrify SDCC's Hall H before its August 16 release.

Alien: Romulus is about a week away from taking over SDCC 2024, and a new TV spot for IMAX is now out, featuring a little bit more footage and staying absolutely terrifying. Directed by Fede Alvarez, it stars Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu. Ridley Scott is on board producing. Man, they have nailed the marketing for this one; people are more excited about the franchise than they have been in a long time.

Alien: Romulus Takes Over Hall H At SDCC

The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful "Alien" franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. The film stars Cailee Spaeny ("Priscilla"), David Jonsson ("Agatha Christie's Murder is Easy"), Archie Renaux ("Shadow and Bone"), Isabela Merced ("The Last of Us"), Spike Fearn ("Aftersun"), Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez ("Evil Dead," "Don't Breathe") directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues ("Don't Breathe 2") based on characters created by Dan O'Bannon and Ronald Shusett. "Alien: Romulus" is produced by Ridley Scott ("Napoleon"), who directed the original "Alien" and produced and directed the series' entries "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant," Michael Pruss ("Boston Strangler"), and Walter Hill ("Alien"), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon ("Charlie's Angels"), Brent O'Connor ("Bullet Train"), and Tom Moran ("Unstoppable") serving as executive producers.

The Alien: Romulus panel is one of the most-anticipated in Hall H this year, and one has to imagine that they will show off a few full scenes from the film in the room to those lucky enough to be there. The film opens in theaters on August 16th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!