25 Cats From Quatar: Whole Grain Pictures Announces to Blu-Ray in Aug

25 Cats from Qatar, the documentary about an epic rescue mission of cats, is coming to Blu-Ray in August from Whole Grain Pictures.

Follows Katy McHugh's inspiring mission to rescue street cats from Doha to America

Behind-the-scenes look at the challenges and heartwarming moments of international feline rescue

Blu-ray includes English and Urdu audio, closed captions, and a 95-minute runtime for all regions

Whole Grain Pictures announced the home media Blu-ray release of 25 Cats From Qatar on August 12th. A deeply inspiring portrait of an unprecedented international rescue effort, 25 Cats From Qatar is unquestionable proof of the good things people can accomplish when working together. From director Mye Hoang (Cat Daddies), this gorgeous documentary will leave a lasting and inspirational impact on animal lovers of all ages.

25 Cats from Qatar: An Epic Feline Rescue Mission

Qatar is one of the wealthiest countries in the world, but beneath its glittering exterior lies a world populated by millions of street cats, often starving and in poor health. When Katy McHugh, the owner of a Milwaukee cat cafe, becomes aware of the crisis, she hatches a plan to fly 25 of them back to America in the hope that they can be adopted. But with the cats in a fragile state, and the U.S. and Qatari governments unable to help, it's a race against time to get them back safely.

The film follows Katy as she meets an international network of rescuers, including Lana Malkawi, who runs a shelter for over 300 special-needs cats in Qatar's capital, Doha. The film follows Katy through the urban sprawl of the city as she visits squalid construction zones, crowded animal shelters, and bustling markets, meeting with local rescuers and giving these felines a chance at a fresh life in a loving home. She faces a daunting mission and she must make hard and often heartbreaking decisions about which cats to bring back to the United States, considering factors such as health, temperament, and breed while navigating a maze of bureaucratic hurdles.

Blu-ray Features

Aspect ratio: 2.0:1

Language: English, some Urdu

Subtitles: English closed captions

Runtime: 95 Minutes

Region: ALL

Age Rating: 13+

More information on 25 Cats from Qatar can be found here.

