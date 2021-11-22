3 More International Posters for The Matrix Resurrections

Earlier today, Warner Bros. dropped a whole pile of character posters for The Matrix Resurrections. It seems a little unbelievable that the movie is coming out in a month, but Warner Bros. hasn't really been marketing the film until fairly recently. A new pile of posters means that another trailer likely isn't far behind, but we'll have to see. There is a chance that Warner Bros. believes that they don't really need to market this movie to get an audience. However, 2021 and December, in particular, is a hectic month with a lot of big films competing for audience members. On top of the character posters, IMP Awards also got their hands on three more international posters as well.

From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes "The Matrix Resurrections," the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.

The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Candyman, the Aquaman franchise), Jessica Henwick (TV's Iron Fist, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, TV's Mindhunter), Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV's Quantico,), Christina Ricci (TV's Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles), Telma Hopkins (TV's Dead to Me,), Eréndira Ibarra (series Sense8, Ingobernable), Toby Onwumere (TV's Empire), Max Riemelt (series Sense8), Brian J. Smith (series Sense8, Treadstone), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Angel Has Fallen, TV's Gotham). It will be released in theaters and on HBO Max for 31-days on December 22nd.