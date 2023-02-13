3 New Character Posters For The Flash Have Been Released We have three new character posters for The Flash featuring the title character, one of our Batman's, and Supergirl.

Yesterday, we got the first trailer for The Flash after the movie spent nearly a decade in development hell. It seems that DC Studios and Warner Bros. Discovery has decided that all of the drama behind the scenes for this film is so much that they aren't going to half-ass anything for this film, including the posters. It isn't often that we get good posters for superhero films anymore, and one for The Flash that is terrible is probably right around the corner. However, these three character posters featuring the title character, Michael Keaton's Batman and Sasha Calle's Supergirl, are all really well done. None of this good marketing makes up or diminishes from what Ezra Miller has been charged with allegedly doing; that cannot be stated enough.

The Flash: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Warner Bros. Pictures presents The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti (the IT films, Mama). Ezra Miller reprises their role as Barry Allen in the DC Super Hero's first-ever standalone feature film. Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

The Flash ensemble also includes rising star Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon (Bullet Train, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), Ron Livingston (Loudermilk, The Conjuring), Maribel Verdú (Elite, Y tu mamá también), Kiersey Clemons (Zack Snyder's Justice League, Sweetheart), Antje Traue (King of Ravens, Man of Steel) and Michael Keaton (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Batman). It will be released on June 16, 2023.