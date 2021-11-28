3 Things We Hope to See in The Matrix Resurrections

We're just under a month away from the release of the upcoming return to the Matrix franchise, and everything remains shrouded in secrecy, with only character names and select footage teased to confuse viewers. In a time where it's extremely difficult to keep a film, or its potential plot twists intact, The Matrix Resurrections is already off to a stellar start, teasing just enough to keep viewers invested in the progression of this cyber-based fictional realm of neverending potential. Knowing that all will be revealed soon enough, these are a few important details or plot points we hope to see addressed from the fourth chapter of an influential franchise.

Sati's Significance

When we were introduced to the young Sati in The Matrix Revolutions exactly 18 years ago this month, we were promised that she would play a crucial role in the future of the Matrix.

Taken under the wing of The Oracle, Sati is said to be an exile created without an actual purpose. When brought into the Matrix, Sati is protected by Oracle, noting that she (actually) will one day have massive importance to the humans and machines – without actually elaborating on her potential.

Her final moments of the film suggested that she had some unique abilities at play (like creating a gorgeous sunrise). Many speculate that Priyanka Chopra will actually portray a grown version of young Sati. With the poster semi-replicating her hairstyle to some extent, it's not too far off to assume that Sati could be a new rebooted Oracle, with a chance to guide Neo in a very similar fashion.

Literal Resurrection

Yes, the title of the film might be The Matrix Resurrections, but that doesn't necessarily confirm that the film's original protagonists Neo and Trinity, will be back long-term.

In the trailer, we can tell that Neo and Trinity are definitely more victims to their surroundings than we would have assumed from the previous conclusion in the third chapter. Considering their demise in The Matrix Revolutions, there's obviously going to be some explanation behind how they are present – with many suspecting that Trinity (at the very least) is limited to the Matrix existence.

The first option that comes to mind is that this will be a one-shot story for legacy characters to impact the next generation, but here's hoping for an actual comeback. Neo and Trinity deserve another chance at greatness!

More Morpheus!

When it was revealed that the film would focus on reviving former characters (like the aforementioned Neo, Trinity, and an addition of others), many were left confused about the prospect of a Morpheus absence.

It's since been confirmed that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will be depicting Morpheus; however, the context of his return remains unknown. Some believe that this Morpheus is going to be the film's villain – with others suggesting he could be a different simulation or even a new unseen program.

The excitement for his return is worth mentioning, but because the character was so essential to its origins, there's anticipation for how it's handled. It's going to take time getting used to not having Laurence Fishburne around, but the confirmation of the characters return – and Mateen is enough to give us hope that we'll get a glimpse at a solid Morpheus. Here's hoping!

What hopes do you have for the upcoming return to the Matrix? The Matrix Resurrections will be in theaters and on HBO Max starting December 22.