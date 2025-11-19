Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: Jumanji: 3

Jumanji 3 Snags A Christmas 2026 Release Date As Filming Begins

Sony Pictures has confirmed that filming has begun on Jumanji 3, and the film will be released on December 11, 2026.

Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan return as the main cast alongside new additions.

The previous Jumanji movies were major box office hits, paving the way for this highly anticipated sequel.

No plot details yet, but Sony aims for another December blockbuster surrounded by big holiday releases.

When it was first announced that they were making a sequel to Jumanji, people didn't think the film would go anywhere. The trailers weren't exactly selling something that looked like it was going to be a hit. However, a film can live or die by the end of December, and this is one of those movies that absolutely lived. If you manage to find an audience, the beginning of the year is yours because there usually isn't much in the way of competition. On a budget of $90, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle managed to walk away with a box office just under a billion. So another film, Jumanji: The Next Level, was not a surprise. It was another December release, this time in 2019, compared to 2017, and managed to make just over $800 million at the box office in the weeks before the pandemic shut the world down. Jumanji 3 has been rumored since the second was released, but there wasn't much in the way of movement until November 2021.

First, in October 2024, the four main cast members, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan, were all confirmed to return, along with Jon Kasdan as the writer and director. Over the course of the next year, the Jumanji 3 cast filled out to include some familiar faces and some new names, including Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Danny DeVito, Rhys Darby, Bebe Neuwirth, Lamorne Morris, Brittany O'Grady, Burn Gorman, and Dan Hildebrand.

In November 2025, Sony Pictures shared a picture of Hart, Gollan, Johnson, and Black in costume, confirming that filming had begun. There are no story details available at this time. Sony has also decided that the December release date has worked out in their favor twice now and dated the film for December 11, 2026. That release date puts it in the week after Violent Night 2 and the week before Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three.

