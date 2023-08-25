Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k blu-ray, lionsgate, The Wicker Man

The Wicker Man Gets An Epic Steelbook Release In October

The Wicker Man is getting one of the prettiest 4K Blu-ray Steelbook releases you will ever see this October.

The Wicker Man, one of the defining cult classics, is getting a brand new gorgeous Steelbook release this October. This may be one of the best-looking Steelbooks in years by artist Richey Beckett, and the release is also packed with special features as well. The 1974 film has stood the test of time, with a talented cast that does a great job and an ending that remains one of the best in the horror genre. I have come to love this film over the years, and this Steelbook has become one of my most anticipated of the fall release schedule, along with the Halloween Steelbook trilogy. Below, you can find the Steelbook itself, as well as the features list.

The Wicker Man 4K Release Details

"When a young girl mysteriously vanishes, Police Sergeant Howie (Edward Woodward) travels to a remote Scottish island to investigate. But the seemingly quiet community is not as it appears, as the detective uncovers a secretive pagan society led by the strange Lord Summerisle (Christopher Lee). While the townsfolk tempt and threaten him with bizarre rituals and wanton lust, Howie must race to discover the truth behind the girl's disappearance before his clash with Lord Summerisle builds to a terrifying conclusion – one that has cemented this cult shocker as a modern horror masterpiece."

Here are the features breakdown and disc specs:

4K-ONLY SPECIAL FEATURES:

· Revisiting the Locations of The Wicker Man

· The Wicker Man at 50

· Robin Hardy's Script: The Lost Ending

· Britt Ekland Interview

· Behind-the-Scenes Gallery

· Wicker Man Enigma

· Burnt Offering: The Cult of The Wicker Man

· Interview with Robin Hardy and Christopher Lee (1979)

4K & BLU-RAY™ SPECIAL FEATURES:

· Worshipping The Wicker Man

· The Music of The Wicker Man

· Interview with Robin Hardy (2013)

· Trailers

BLU-RAY™ ONLY:

· Restoration Comparison

Closed-Captioned: N/A

4K Ultra HD Subtitles: English SDH

Blu-Ray Subtitles: English, Spanish, English SDH

Feature Run Time: 94 min

4K Ultra HD Format: 16×9 (1.85:1), 2160P High Definition

4K Ultra HD Audio: English Mono (LPCM)

Blu-ray Format: 16×9 (1.85:1), 1080P 23.98 High Definition

Blu-ray Audio: English Mono (DTS-HD Master Audio)

