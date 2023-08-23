Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: halloween h20, Halloween Trilogy, Michael Myers

Halloween Trilogy, H20 Steelbooks Coming In October

A pair of new Halloween Steelbook releases are coming this fall, including a brand new H20 release to celebrate the 25th anniversary.

Halloween will feel a little less fun this year as Michael Myers is finally laid to rest. However, we can celebrate his memory with two brand new Steelbook releases to add to our collection. First, a brand new release of Halloween H20, celebrating its 25th anniversary if you can believe it. That will be released on September 26th. Then, on October 10th, Best Buy will carry an exclusive set of the recent Halloween Trilogy from Blumhouse and director David Gordon Green, all housed in three brand-new Steelbooks. From what I can tell, all the discs are just re-releases of previous versions, but more on that closer to release, and we can confirm the details. Below, you can see the new Steelbooks.

Any Excuse To Buy More Halloween Blu-rays

"Halloween (2018)- It's been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. Locked up in an institution, Myers manages to escape when his bus transfer goes horribly wrong. Laurie now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns to Haddonfield, Ill. — but this time, she's ready for him.

Halloween Kills (2021)- The nightmare isn't over as unstoppable killer Michael Myers escapes from Laurie Strode's trap to continue his ritual bloodbath. Injured and taken to the hospital, Laurie reunites with Tommy Doyle, the boy she was babysitting on the night Michael began his reign of terror. As Laurie continues to fight through the pain, Tommy leads an angry mob of vigilantes to rise up against Myers and destroy the evil once and for all.

Halloween Ends (2022)- Four years after her last encounter with masked killer Michael Myers, Laurie Strode is living with her granddaughter and trying to finish her memoir. Myers hasn't been seen since, and Laurie finally decides to liberate herself from rage and fear and embrace life. However, when a young man stands accused of murdering a boy that he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that forces Laurie to confront the evil she can't control."

"Two decades after surviving a massacre on October 31st, 1978, former baby sitter Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) finds herself hunted by persistent knife-wielder Michael Myers. Laurie now lives in Northern California under an assumed name, where she works as the headmistress of a private school. But it's not far enough to escape Myers, who soon discovers her whereabouts. As Halloween descends upon Laurie's peaceful community, a feeling of dread weighs upon her — with good reason."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!