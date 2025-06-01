Posted in: Interview, Movies | Tagged: A Breed Apart

A Breed Apart Star Page Kennedy on Furst Brothers, Stunts & Music

Page Kennedy (New Jack Fury) spoke to Bleeding Cool about his Lionsgate horror survival comedy A Breed Apart, cast, stunts and more.

Article Summary Page Kennedy discusses his role as Big Farmer Jay in Lionsgate's horror-comedy A Breed Apart

Kennedy details working with Furst brothers, cast camaraderie, and filming on location in Guatemala

Insights into the film’s blend of horror, comedy, unique stunts, and practical versus CGI effects

Page Kennedy highlights his music featured in A Breed Apart and teases his new album dropping soon

Page Kennedy is as versatile as it comes as an actor and a musician. Whether it's a Shakespearean drama, action like the 2003 remake of S.W.A.T., or the survival horror comedy franchise The Meg, there isn't a challenge he isn't willing to take on and even expand upon the project through his music. His latest is the Lionsgate horror comedy A Breed Apart, which is a remake of the 2006 Nicholas Mastandrea classic The Breed. The film follows Violet (Grace Caroline Currey), who accepts an invitation to a private island with some of the world's most famous social influencers. She expects a weekend of unrivaled viral opportunity. She soon becomes part of her own horrific reality show when the guests are pitted against each other to capture the island's legendary man-eating dogs before they become victims of the monstrous canines. Kennedy, who plays one of the competing influencers, Big Farmer Jay, spoke to Bleeding Cool about working with the writer-directors Griff and Nathan Furst, cast camaraderie, choreography, and more.

A Breed Apart Star Page Kennedy on Filming in the Furst Brothers Horror Film in the Tropics, Stunts and More

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'A Breed Apart?'

It was a fun horror movie that had comedy in it, and I liked that dynamic. Big Farmer Jay was a different character initially (than the original), but when they decided to go with me, I thought it would be fun to help create this new character that we hadn't seen or anticipated.

Did you see the original?

Yeah, I saw the original 'Breed' with Michelle Rodriguez, which was a completely different style of movie.

What's it like working with Griff and Nathan Furst as creatives?

Man, the Furst brothers are so cool. They are completely opposites of each other. Nathan is like the brainiac, and he's cerebral, intense, and focused. Griff is an actor, which makes him a great actor-director. He's able to communicate with the actors in a way that resonates with us in a cool sense, and yeah, that's my brother.

When I saw this, it wasn't like other horror movies I've noticed, where so much of the core is intact for most of the movie, and everything. What was it like working with Virginia [Gardner], Grace, Riele [Downs], Troy [Gentile], and Zak [Steiner]?

Oh man, our cast is like a family. We did everything together. We were out in Guatemala for a month, and we had a wonderful time hanging out, going over our lines together, rehearsing, and laughing. All of that was represented on the screen, and even if you look at the end of the film, you see a lot of my stories and Snapchats, you'll be able to see how much fun we were having in real time.

I'm not surprised that you were literally at one point carrying Zak on your back for the movie. What can you say about the fight choreography for the dog fight scenes? I imagine that since we get the luxury of CG with the practical effects of puppets and whatnot, it's a bit different. What's that like?

It's just like any other choreography: whether it's dance, fight, or stunt work with the dog, you learn it in a day and knock it out.

The ending, I feel, in a certain way, they did you dirty there at the end. But I did like how your face was like, "Come at me, bro!" against the remaining rabid dogs. There are so many moments. I also enjoyed the broken bottle muzzle you did against one of them, and then the cart chase scene. Best of all, the nunchaku you created from that director's chair you improvised right there. I wish I could see more of that. What sequence from the film stood out most to you?

The sequence that stood out most to me is the SKAppleton scene because it was fun. We shot that in two different cities, like one we did in Antigua and the other one in Barbuda. It was fun doing that with Troy and having a fire there. That scene we had when he was trying to inveigle me to jump off this cliff that I didn't want to, and coerced me to do it because of a fiery leg. That scene was where I had the most fun filming.

Did you do all your own stunts there?

Absolutely not! [laughs] I am not Tom Cruise. I did not jump off that damn cliff.

Were there any issues with the location there as far as being out in the tropics and doing all the grueling work in this humidity?

Not really weather-wise. There were issues with food because Joey [Bragg] got salmonella. Riele, Griff, and I all got E. Coli.

Wow. That must have been a fun few days.

[Laughs] Yeah, that was tough.

Page, I want to thank you for your time, and you're definitely a highlight of this film. I also enjoyed you in 'Meg 2', and I look forward to seeing more from you in the future.

Hey, thank you, man. I appreciate you. Just like 'The Meg,' I have a song in the film called Speed, along with the album that drops at the same time as A Breed Apart. You should definitely check that out.

A Breed Apart, which also stars Hayden Panettiere, is available in theaters, digital, and on-demand.

