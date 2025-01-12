Posted in: Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: a complete unknown, james mangold, Timothee Chalamet

A Complete Unknown: Searchlight Releases A Long FYC Featurette

Searchlight Pictures has released a nice, long For Your Consideration behind-the-scenes featurette for A Complete Unknown.

So far, A Complete Unknown hasn't been getting a ton of awards recognition. It's getting plenty of nominations, but when it comes to wins, it's coming up short. A couple of wide film critics associations, including Boston and St. Louis, and the Astra's have given it some wins, but it's most a lot of nominations without as many wins so far. The big ones are still on the way, with Critics Choice and the Oscars still pending, but we'll have to see. If you're interested in the behind-the-scenes aspect of the film, Searchlight has you covered. They have released a long behind-the-scenes featurette, over twenty minutes total, about the making of the film for its For Your Consideration campaign.

A Complete Unknown: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

New York, early 1960s. Against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval, an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota arrives in the West Village with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. As he forms his most intimate relationships during his rise to fame, he grows restless with the folk movement and, refusing to be defined, makes a controversial choice that culturally reverberates worldwide. Timothée Chalamet stars and sings as Bob Dylan in James Mangold's A Complete Unknown, the electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history.

A Complete Unknown stars Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, and Scoot McNairy. It is directed by James Mangold and produced by Fred Berger, Alex Heineman, Peter Jaysen, Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, Jeff Rosen, Timothée Chalamet, and James Mangold. A Complete Unknown will be released in theaters on December 25th.

