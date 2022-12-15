A Good Person Trailer Debuts, In Theaters This March

A Good Person is the latest film directed by Scrubs star Zach Braff. Starring in the movie are Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman, as well as Molly Shannon, Chinaza Uche, and Celeste O'Connor. The film centers on Allison, who is involved in a tragedy that takes the life of Daniel's (Freeman) daughter. They learn to lean on each other and form a friendship through their shared grief. It sounds really dramatic, almost too much so, for those who have seen Braff's previous films. You can see the trailer below.

A Good Person Synopsis

"Daniel (Morgan Freeman) is brought together with Allison (Florence Pugh), the once thriving young woman with a bright future who was involved in an unimaginable tragedy that took his daughter's life. As grief-stricken Daniel navigates raising his teenage granddaughter and Allison seeks redemption, they discover that friendship, forgiveness, and hope can flourish in unlikely places. Featured Songs: "Stardust" by Cary Brothers, "Time" by Angelo De Augustine, "Wake Up With The Sun" by Odessa"

Braff had a chat with EW about the making of the film and dealing with his own grief over losing his father, sister, and close friends these last five years since his last film: "I was just overcome with not only experiencing grief myself but experiencing how the people closest to the grief were able to stand back up after the tragedy. And so that's what I really wanted to write about. Some of it is heartbreaking, but I also wanted to write about it with my own style, which is to find the humor in it all," Braff says. "I have a very funny family, and we always find a way to laugh our way through things, even the painful things."

A Good Person will open in select theaters on March 24th, with a wide release the following week on March 31st.