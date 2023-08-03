Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, a haunting in venice, poster

A Haunting in Venice: 2 New International Posters Spotlight The Cast

20th Century Studios has released two new international posters for A Haunting in Venice. The sequel will be released on September 15th.

In some ways, it feels like the third Agatha Christie adaptation that will be directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh came out of nowhere. However, we have to remember that the second, Death on the Nile, was not only a victim of the Fox acquisition but also got caught up in COVID delays. So in terms of when that second movie was supposed to have come out and when it actually wrapped shooting, the timeline fits. The film is about six weeks away and is based on a lesser-known Christie story which is an awesome angle to take this series. It's clear that Branagh loves doing these movies, and he will likely keep doing them as long as he enjoys making them. Much like the other two entries, A Haunting in Venice features an impressive cast, and the two new international posters spotlighted them.

A Haunting in Venice: Release Date, Summary, Cast List

A Haunting in Venice is the unsettling supernatural thriller based upon the novel Hallowe'en Party by Agatha Christie and directed by and starring Oscar® winner Kenneth Branagh as famed detective Hercule Poirot; it will open in theaters nationwide on September 15, 2023.

A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

Reuniting many of the filmmakers behind 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and 2022's Death on the Nile, the film is directed by Kenneth Branagh with a screenplay by Oscar® nominee Michael Green (Logan) based upon Agatha Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party. The producers are Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, and Simon Kinberg, with Louise Killin, James Prichard, and Mark Gordon serving as executive producers. A brilliant acting ensemble portrays a cast of unforgettable characters, including Kenneth Branagh, Kyle Allen (Rosaline), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Jamie Dornan (Belfast), Tina Fey (30 Rock), Jude Hill (Belfast), Ali Khan (6 Underground), Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown), Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone), Riccardo Scamarcio (Caravaggio's Shadow), and recent Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!