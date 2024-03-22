Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, Alien: Romulus, fede alvarez

Alien: Romulus Director Fede Alvarez On Style, Tone Of New Film

After the debut of the trailer today, Alien: Romulus director Fede Alvarez talks a bit about melding the tone of the first two Alien films.

Alien: Romulus released a teaser trailer today that we thought looked really great. Capturing the feeling of claustrophobia and horror of the original classic, it turns out that was by design by writer/director Fede Alvarez. Starring Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu, this film is set between the events of Ridley Scott's Alien and James Cameron's Aliens. There's no pressure there, but in a new chat with Variety, Alvarez sounds like he is pretty excited for people to see his vision of a classic.

Alien: Romulus Has Fans Buzzing

Fede Alvarez has clear reverence for Scott and Cameron, and saw an opportunity to meld the two styles of their films together: "Obviously, "Alien" and "Aliens" are very different movies, but we figured out ways with this story to make sure I didn't have to choose. There are incredible, smart things [accomplished] in those movies. You really want to push it and create this world, so as a director, you're not sitting in your chair and just pointing at shit. I do VFX shots myself. I'm puppeteering there with them. In every movie, I think, "Okay, this is the one where I finally got to sit down and just point at shit." It doesn't happen. The movies get bigger and I'm still there on the floor getting my hands dirty. And that's really what Ridley and Cameron told me — the only way to make this movie is you have to be involved at every level. These are very handmade movies by their directors, that's why they're so unique. This is not a studio movie where you come in, do your thing and there's a machine going on that knows how to do them."

Alien: Romulus will open up in theaters on August 16th.

