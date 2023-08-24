Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged:

A Haunting in Venice: 2 TV Spots Tease Disproving the Supernatural

We have 2 new TV spots for A Haunting in Venice that focus on Hercule Poirot disproving the supernatural. The film will be released on September 15th.

20th Century Studios continues its online push for A Haunting in Venice because these movies can't catch a break. Death on the Nile got caught up in the Fox buyout and COVID delays, and now A Haunting in Venice isn't going to get the promotion it deserves because studios like Disney refuse to pay actors and writers livable wages. Kenneth Branagh was able to make it work last time. Maybe he'll be able to make it work this time, and we can see the next one of these get the push it deserves. For now, we have some more TV spots, and these ones specifically focus on Hercule Poirot being a skeptic and disproving the supernatural.

A Haunting in Venice: Release Date, Summary, Cast List

A Haunting in Venice is the unsettling supernatural thriller based upon the novel Hallowe'en Party by Agatha Christie and directed by and starring Oscar® winner Kenneth Branagh as famed detective Hercule Poirot; it will open in theaters nationwide on September 15, 2023.

A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

Reuniting many of the filmmakers behind 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and 2022's Death on the Nile, the film is directed by Kenneth Branagh with a screenplay by Oscar® nominee Michael Green (Logan) based upon Agatha Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party. The producers are Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, and Simon Kinberg, with Louise Killin, James Prichard, and Mark Gordon serving as executive producers. A brilliant acting ensemble portrays a cast of unforgettable characters, including Kenneth Branagh, Kyle Allen (Rosaline), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Jamie Dornan (Belfast), Tina Fey (30 Rock), Jude Hill (Belfast), Ali Khan (6 Underground), Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown), Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone), Riccardo Scamarcio (Caravaggio's Shadow), and recent Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

