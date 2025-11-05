Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: kpop demon hunters

KPop Demon Hunters 2 Eyeing A Possible 2029 Release

A sequel to KPop Demon Hunters is moving forward, and reportedly, Sony Animation and Netflix are eyeing a 2029 release date.

The original film gained major momentum on Netflix after a modest theatrical debut earlier in the summer.

Plans for a live-action remake were declined, but production on the animated sequel is underway.

Fans can expect a four-year wait as the creative team prepares the next chapter in this breakout animated franchise.

Now here comes quite possibly the least surprising news of the year: the inevitable sequel for KPop Demon Hunters is moving forward, and, according to Deadline, we have a tentative release year of 2029. The film was initially released to Netflix over the summer rather quietly. The movie had a small theatrical release that didn't make much of an impact, but once the movie picked up steam on Netflix, it shot up like a rocket and has been impossible to stop ever since. When Elio bombed, it really seemed like it was going to be a bad year for original animation. However, KPop Demon Hunters has shown that if you make a good movie, people will show up and support it in every single aspect. The idea of a live-action remake was recently shut down, but an animated sequel? Absolutely. Let's just hope fans remember that animated films are a labor of love that takes a while to make, hence the four-year wait.

KPop Demon Hunters: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

When they aren't selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.

KPop Demon Hunters, directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, stars Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, with Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Byung Hun Lee. It features original songs written by Danny Chung, IDO, Vince, KUSH, EJAE, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, Mark Sonnenblick, Daniel Rojas, and performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI, Andrew Choi, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, Neckwav, and Lea Salonga. KPop Demon Hunts features an original song performed by Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung of TWICE. It will stream on Netflix and be released in select theaters on June 20, 2025.

