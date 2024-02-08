Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dune: part two

A New Dune: Part Two Poster Has Been Released

Dolby Cinema has released a new poster for Dune: Part Two. The sequel will be released in theaters on March 1st.

We are in the final month before Dune: Part Two comes out. Starting tomorrow, the film returns to the big screen for a week-long engagement with some more bonus features for fans who can't wait for the next movie to come out. We also know when the social and review embargos are coming down, so look for initial social media reactions to drop next week and reviews the week after that. The early buzz is looking positive, but we'll have to see. The ending of the book will be tough to nail down on film and make it feel like there is a sense of closure since we don't know if Dune: Messiah is getting an adaptation. Dolby has released another poster and, if nothing else, the posters for this film have been really good.

Dune: Part Two – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021's six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: End Game, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter, Hairspray), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences, Lady Bird), Léa Seydoux (the James Bond franchise and Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (the Mamma Mia! films, Avengers: Age of Ultron), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin's Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Dune: Part Two is slated for a March 1, 2024, worldwide release from Warner Bros. Pictures.

