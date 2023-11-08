Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: geeked week, netflix, ultraman, ultraman: rising

A New Image From Ultraman: Rising Has Been Released

A new image from the upcoming Ultraman: Rising film has been released by Netflix. It is currently set to be released in 2024.

Article Summary Netflix drops a fresh image from 'Ultraman: Rising', a film meant for all ages.

Director Shannon Tindle's new film is inspired by his first-time fatherhood.

The story follows Ken Sato, who juggles heroism with unexpected parenthood.

With a tentative early 2024 release, anticipation for this unique take builds.

We are getting some more animated gems from Netflix as Geeked Week continues. Ultraman: Rising was first announced back in May 2021, but this isn't the same thing as the series that ran for four years. This is a film that, according to director Shannon Tindle in a Twitter AMA back in July, "The film is meant for everyone – especially those who don't know the character. And it was inspired by my experience as a first-time father:)." We have the summary for the film but nothing about the cast yet, but Geeked Week is going on until the end of the week. We got a look at the film back in April, and Netflix has dropped a new image as well. We don't have a release date yet, but considering that the last time this was featured was in a preview in April, talking about the films coming out in the next eighteen months, we should expect early 2024.

Ultraman: Rising: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based on the beloved Japanese character, Netflix's Ultraman follows baseball superstar Ken Sato as he returns to his home country of Japan to pick up the mantle of Earth-defending superhero Ultraman. He soon finds more than he bargained for when he's forced to raise the offspring of his greatest foe. Ken must go on a heroic journey, balancing parenthood, his estranged father, and the relentless Kaiju Defense Force to rise beyond his ego and discover what it truly means to be Ultraman.

Ultraman: Rising is directed by Shannon Tindle (Lost Ollie) and co-directed by ​​John Aoshima. It is written by Shannon Tindle and Marc Haimes and produced by Tom Knott and Lisa Poole. It will be released in 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!