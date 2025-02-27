Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, Austin Butler, Deep Cuts, saoirse ronan, sean durkin

A24 Sets Adaptation Of Deep Cuts With Saoirse Ronan, Austin Butler

A24 has announced their newest collaboration with writer/director Sean Durkin. It will star Saoirse Ronan and Austin Butler.

Deep Cuts, by Holly Brickley, explores music-obsessed twenty-somethings' pivotal life moments.

A24's packed 2025 lineup features films with Dwayne Johnson and Rose Byrne, plus Oscar buzz.

Austin Butler joins a star-studded year partnering with top directors and prestigious projects.

A24 has set its next project up with writer/director Sean Durkin after the massive success of The Iron Claw. It will be an adaptation of the novel Deep Cuts by Holly Brickley. Durkin will adapt the novel and direct, and A24 has tapped Saoirse Ronan and Austin Butler to star. The novel was released this past Tuesday. Ronald Bronstein, Eli Bush, Josh Safdie, and Ronan will produce. The novel is about a pair of twenty-somethings obsessed with music and navigating that crucial part of their lives. The news of the new A24 project was revealed today by Deadline.

Who Isn't Working With A24 At This Point?

This is just one of the films that A24 has in the pipeline, and the ones they are releasing in 2025 are the envy of Hollywood: a robust schedule that currently has release dates for films like Opus, Death of a Unicorn, and Warfare. Other A24 films that are seeing release in 2025 will include The Smashing Machine with Dwayne Johnson, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You with Rose Byrne, and a bunch of others. They currently have one of the most nominated films at this year's Academy Awards, as The Brutalist is nominated for ten statues, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Score, and more. They are set up to have yet another fantastic 2025, and adding a film of this stature with two of the most celebrated young actors in town only bolsters their aura.

Austin Butler, in particular, only really needs to check off working with A24 on his bingo card. He has so many prestigious projects coming up, including Darren Aronofsky's Caught Stealing; Eddington with Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal, and Joaquin Phoenix, directed by Ari Aster; American Psycho with Luca Guadagnino; American Speed with Tom Holland; and The Barrier with Edward Berger. That is quite the dance card. Add this, and he might be set up to be THE star of the next decade.

