A NIghtmare On Elm Street 4K Collection Available September 30

Freddy is finally getting a huge 4K Blu-ray box set on September 30. Here are the details on the special features included.

Article Summary A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise gets a complete 4K Blu-ray set, releasing September 30.

Box set includes all seven films, from the 1984 original to Wes Craven's New Nightmare.

Special features: unrated cuts, alternative endings, 3D Freddy's Dead with included glasses.

New extras feature Robert Englund, plus exclusive Amazon Steelbook and digital availability.

A Nightmare On Elm Street will finally join Halloween and Friday The 13th with a franchise box set in 4K. All seven films from the franchise, from the 1984 classic original to Wes Craven's New Nightmare. This will be a fan's dream, as the set will include two new special features detailed belo:, the unrated cuts of both the original and A Nightmare On Elm Street Part 5: The Dream Child, and an alternate ending of Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare in 3D, and the set comes with glasses. Previously released special features for each film are also included. Amazon has a special Steelbook release for the collection, and a standard version will be in stores and available digitally. You can see the standard cover and full list of features below.

A Nightmare On Elm Street Gets The Box Set Fans Have Been Waiting For

A Nightmare on Elm Street

· Ready Freddy Focus Points

· Commentary with Wes Craven, Robert Englund, Heather Langenkamp, Ronee Blakley, Robert Shaye, and Sara Risher

· Commentary with Wes Craven, Heather Langenkamp, John Saxon, and Jacques Haitkin

· Alternate Endings – Scary Ending, Happy Ending, Freddy Ending

· The House that Freddy Built: The Legacy of New Line Horror

· Never Sleep Again: The Making of A Nightmare on Elm Street

· Night Terrors: The Origins of Wes Craven's Nightmares

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge

· Freddy on 8th Street

· Heroes and Villains

· The Male Witch

· Psychosexual Circus

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

· Behind the Story: Burnout

· Behind the Story: Fan Mail

· Behind the Story: The House that Freddy Built

· Behind the Story: Onward Christian Soldiers

· Behind the Story: Snakes and Ladders

· Behind the Story: That's Showbiz

· Behind the Story: Trading 8's

· Dokken Dream Warriors Music Video

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

· The Finnish Line

· Krueger, Freddy Krueger

· Hopeless Chest

· Let's Makeup

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

· Behind the Story: Womb Raiders

· Behind the Story: The Sticky Floor

· Behind the Story: Take the Stairs

· Behind the Story: Hopkins Directs

· Behind the Story: A Slight Miscalculation

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare

· 86'D

· Hellraiser

· Rachel's Dream

· 3D Demise

Wes Craven's New Nightmare

· Commentary with Wes Craven

· NEW – Boiler Room Confessional

· NEW – Freddy's Footnotes

· Becoming a Filmmaker

· Filmmaker

· An Insane Troupe

· The Problem with Sequels

· Two Worlds

· Welcome to Prime Time: It Really Happened

· Welcome to Prime Time: A Childhood Memory

· Welcome to Prime Time: Sometime in the Early 80s

· Welcome to Prime Time: So It Began

· Welcome to Prime Time: Beauty and the Beast

· Welcome to Prime Time: Making the Glove

· Welcome to Prime Time: Shapeshifter

· Welcome to Prime Time: The Shoot

· Welcome to Prime Time: The Revolving Room

· Welcome to Prime Time: All's Well that Ends Well

· Welcome to Prime Time: Talalay's Tally

· Welcome to Prime Time: It Couldn't Have Happened

· Welcome to Prime Time: Alternate Ending Version

· Conclusion: Where Gothic Plots Come From

· Conclusion: Why We Like Gothic

· Conclusion: Sadomasochism

· Conclusion: Freddy vs. Pinhead

· Conclusion: Freddy's Manic Energy

· Conclusion: Creating Lasting Characters in Horror

· Conclusion: No More Magic Tricks

· Conclusion: Monster with Personality

· Conclusion: Freddy as Sex Machine

· Conclusion: Campfire Stories

Boiler Room Confessional : The king of slashers, Robert Englund, takes us on a journey through the dream world, sharing what inspired Freddy Krueger, his rise as a cultural icon, and the legacy of A Nightmare on Elm Street, plus his favorite kills, scenes, and more.

: The king of slashers, Robert Englund, takes us on a journey through the dream world, sharing what inspired Freddy Krueger, his rise as a cultural icon, and the legacy of A Nightmare on Elm Street, plus his favorite kills, scenes, and more. Freddy's Footnotes: Robert Englund and original A Nightmare on Elm Street filmmakers revisit iconic scenes, revealing the movie magic and chaos behind our favorite nightmares. Pull back the curtain and relive epic moments through the eyes of those who made them.

