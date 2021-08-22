A Poster for Roland Emmerich's Moonfall Debuts at CinemaCon

Lionsgate came out to CinemaCon showing off a ton of new stuff, including some movies that some of us forgot were even happening. While walking the halls of the convention the day before it starts revealed some posters that we've seen before, but also a bunch from Lionsgate that haven't been released in any capacity. They are closing out the convention again this year on Thursday, so maybe they are going to have one hell of a presentation. Moonfall is one of the movies we haven't heard anything about, and a first look at the banner/posters that are around the convention.

Moonfall has an early 2022 release date, so it wouldn't be surprising if we got a chance to see some footage at the presentation on Thursday. CinemaCon is the convention for theater owners and the last time they had an event was in March of 2019. The tone of that convention was very "we don't need to worry about VOD, streaming isn't a problem, it'll be fine," as we went into the release of Avengers: Endgame being one of the biggest movies of all time. This time, it's going to be a very different sounding convention as theaters have been forced to deal with streaming, PVOD, and everything else with the pandemic. We'll have to see how this one turns out.

In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman believe her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.

Moonfall, directed Roland Emmerich, stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Donald Sutherland, and Charlie Plummer. It will be released on February 4, 2022.