Posted in: Movies | Tagged: fan bingbing, female-led movies, Film Movement, Green Night, Han Shuai, Lee Joo-young, Neo Noir, streaming, vod

Green Night: Fan Bingbing in Neo-Noir Thriller Out on October 18th

Green Night is a female-led neo-noir crime thriller starring Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing that premieres on VOD in the US on October 18th

Article Summary Fan Bingbing stars in Green Night, a neo-noir thriller premiering on VOD in the US on October 18th.

Fan Bingbing plays a customs officer entangled with Lee Joo-young, leading to a high-stakes crime spree.

Described as "Thelma & Louise meets Blue is the Warmest Color," Green Night delivers intense female-led drama.

Director Han Shuai draws from her experiences to craft this gritty, feminist neo-noir narrative.

Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing stars in Green Night, a neo-noir that Western audiences don't often expect from Chinese or Asian Cinema. She plays a Chinese immigrant who works in customs at South Korea's Incheon Airport who spots a mysterious green-haired girl (Lee Joo-young) acting suspiciously at the security checkpoint. That's when everything changes. She's surprised by the green-haired girl's wild and seemingly free nature despite the latter obviously being involved in crime. Overcome by the unspoken attraction between them, she takes the enigmatic stranger home only to discover she's part of a deadly drug trafficking ring. The murder of an abusive husband later, the pair go on the run with both a drug cartel and the cops on their tail.

Green Night has been described as "Thelma & Louise meets Blue is the Warmest Color" in Han Shuai's female-led neo-noir thriller. It features international megastar Fan Bingbing in a daring performance that "ranks as one of the most rugged in her career" (South China Morning Post).

Green Night Director Han Shuai on Working with Fan Bingbing on a Feminist Neo-Noir Thriller

Green Night is based on director Han Shuai's observations of the plight of women in the Chinese coastal town she grew up in on the border with South Korea near Incheon Airport, and she came up with the idea for a female-driven neo-noir crime drama. She spoke to Fan Bingbing to playing the lead as a Chinese immigrant who falls in love with a Korean woman to explore how women are seen in Asian society. "We started working together because we both wanted to make a film with two very different women appearing in the same frame. Fan Bingbing once told me about her reaction to watching Blue is the Warmest Colour," said Han. "The film made her think about the prospect of acting alongside another woman, creating a unique type of on-screen chemistry. She believed this would offer her an opportunity to experiment with different acting techniques. Known for her portrayal of beautiful women in the eyes of men, Fan Bingbing's previous on-screen partners were all male. Working with Li Yu, she realized that she could be more authentic when working with a female director."

China has had a sl0w-burning trend of gritty crime movies for the past decade, yet it is unusual to find a female-led neo-noir thriller like Green Night and by a female director (though the country has its share of female filmmakers). Really, this should be more normal than it seems in this day and age. New York-based distributor Film Movement will be releasing the film on VOD in the US on October 18th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!