A Quiet Place Part 2, Spongebob Latest Zoom Backgrounds From Paramount

A Quiet Place Part 2 and Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run are the latest films from Paramount to receive Zoom backgrounds. That means you can hang out in Bikini Bottom or hide from monsters on your next conference call. Zoom backgrounds continue to be all the rage, as the software has risen in popularity as people work from home during the Coronavirus pandemic. Both A Quiet Place Part 2 and Spongebob have seen their theatrical releases delayed, and this is an excellent way for Paramount to keep these films in people's minds until they release.

A Quiet Place Part 2 Releases in September

A Quiet Place Part 2 was due to come out on March 20, the week after the pandemic really took hold here in the US. While not an easy decision, Paramount worked closely with writer/director John Krasinski and decided now was not the time for the highly anticipated film to come out. After staying in a holding pattern for a couple of weeks, they settled on September 4. Closer to Halloween makes sense to me, and this will now be one of the more notable event films to release into theaters after they hopefully reopen over the summer. A Quiet Place Part 2 deserves to be seen and experienced with an audience, and now we will still get that chance.

Spongebob Could Win the Summer Box Office

Spongebob is now slated to release on July 31. With so many films, including more significant releases like Top Gun: Maverick (also from Paramount, and also with Zoom backgrounds available), Candyman, and especially Minions: The Rise of Gru moving, there is a real chance Spongebob could win the summer box office. Abbreviated as it will be, that is still quite the feat for the film. Spongebob was going to make money anyway, but now with nothing else, especially family films opening around it, it can stand alone.

It also really speaks to just how loaded Paramount's year in films is. A Quiet Place Part 2, Spongebob, Top Gun, Snake Eyes (the G.I. Joe reboot). These are all highly anticipated films, and after early success this year with Sonic The Hedgehog, things are looking good for them in these weird times.

