A24 Announces R-Rated Musical Titled F*cking Identical Twins

A24 has announced that they are releasing their first musical, titled F*cking Identical Twins. First of all, thank you for that title, as getting that word uncensored into a headline is a no-go, so we appreciate that, A24. Secondly, it stars Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp and is based on their two-man stage show that debuted at Upright Citizen's Brigade in 2014. The film will feature songs from the show by the pair and partner Karl Saint Lucy and is directed by Larry Charles. Joining them in the cast are Tony Winner Nathan Lane (Disappointment Blvd, Only Murders in the Building, The Gilded Age), Emmy Winner Megan Mullally (Will & Grace, Party Down), Emmy-nominated Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens) and multiple Grammy-Award winning musician Megan Thee Stallion.

A24 Releasing A Musical Means It Will Be The Most F*cked Up Musical Ever

"The film is a subversive musical spin on The Parent Trap, following two business adversaries who realize they're identical twin brothers and decide to switch places in order to reunite their divorced parents and become a family again. Chernin Entertainment will produce and co-finance alongside A24. Chernin Entertainment previously produced the musical film The Greatest Showman in 2017. A24 will handle the global release of the film. Grammy Award-winning producer Marius de Vries (La La Land, Moulin Rouge, Coda) has boarded the project as Executive Music Producer. Fiora Cutler will serve as film's music supervisor overseeing cast musical direction with de Vries."

This just jumped to the top of my must-see list. An R-rated, musical version of The Parent Trap released by A24 and featuring one of the best casts imaginable? Can I just live on the set? Man, I hope production goes fast; I need to see this ASAP.