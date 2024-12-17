Posted in: A24, Movie Poster, Movies | Tagged: a24, Death Of A Unicorn, Jenna Ortega, paul rudd

Death Of A Unicorn Poster Released By A24, Trailer Tomorrow

A24 has released the first poster for its star-studded film Death Of A Unicorn. The first trailer for the film will be released tomorrow.

Article Summary A24 releases first poster for "Death Of A Unicorn," featuring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega.

The film, debuting director Alex Scharfman, promises fantasy and comedy elements.

A trailer drops tomorrow, building anticipation for the 2025 release.

"Death Of A Unicorn" is a highly anticipated film from buzzworthy studio A24.

Death Of A Unicorn was announced way back in 2023, with a pretty epic cast, including Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega, Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Téa Leoni (Flirting with Disaster, Spanglish), Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Sunita Mani (Glow), Jessica Hynes (Shaun of the Dead, Paddington 2), and Stephen Park (Asteroid City). Alex Scharfman writes and directs, and this also marks his debut as a director. A24 released the poster for the film today, with the promise that the first trailer will debut tomorrow. In the film, "a father (Rudd) and daughter (Ortega) accidentally hit and kill a unicorn while en route to a weekend retreat, where his billionaire boss (Grant) seeks to exploit the creature's miraculous curative properties. "

Death Of A Unicorn Is A Big Film For A24

Scharfman is a writer, director, and producer who is currently in post on his directorial debut film, DEATH OF A UNICORN, for A24. Prior to UNICORN, Alex co-founded Secret Engine and has worked as a writer and producer, with film and television projects currently in development with Point Grey, Sugar23, Blumhouse, Lord Miller, Amblin, Amazon, and Sony TV, and has produced independent features such as BLOW THE MAN DOWN and RESURRECTION, among others. Producers on the film are Scharfman, Drew Houpt, Lucas Joaquin of Secret Engine, Tyler Campellone, Lars Knudsen of Square Peg, Tim Headington, and Theresa Steele Page of Ley Line Entertainment. Executive Producers include Ari Aster, Michael Williams, Jacob Epstein, David Darby, Nate Kamiya, Rudd, and Ortega.

Death Of A Unicorn has flown under the radar since being announced, which is surprising considering who is in it and that it is A24, one of the most buzzed-about studios there is in Hollywood right now. I will be very curious to see the trailer tomorrow and get a feel for what exactly this has in store for us when it releases in the spring of 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!