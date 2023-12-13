Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, Benny Safdie, dwayne johnson, The Smashing Machine

Dwayne Johnson, Benny Safdie Making The Smashing Machine For A24

Dwayne Johnson is teaming with Benny Safdie and A24 to make a film about MMA legend Mark Kerr, titled The Smashing Machine.

Article Summary Dwayne Johnson stars as Mark Kerr in A24's The Smashing Machine, directed by Benny Safdie.

Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions teams with Benny Safdie’s Out For The Count to produce.

Project secured UFC's cooperation, hinting at Dwayne Johnson's tight relationship with Dana White.

Dwayne Johnson aims for Oscar glory portraying the highs and lows of MMA legend Kerr's life.

Dwayne Johnson has signed on to star in a new A24 film directed by Benny Safdie. The Smashing Machine will focus on the MMA career and life of fighter Mark Kerr, from a script also by Safdie. Johnson's production company, Seven Bucks, will produce the film alongside Safdie's Out For The Count. A24 will finance and produce the movie with them. The pair have been trying to get this one off the ground since the rights were acquired by Johnson in 2019. "Dwayne and Benny are singular talents, and their shared vision for Mark's inspiring story is electrifying. We are deeply honored to have their trust as collaborators in bringing this incredibly special project to life," said A24's Noah Sacco.

Dwayne Johnson Goes For His Oscar

Mark Kerr is an American former wrestler and mixed martial artist. During his MMA career, he was a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, World Vale Tudo Championship tournament winner, a PRIDE FC Heavyweight Champion, 1992 NCAA National Wrestling Champion, 1994 National Freestyle Champion and 4x ADCC World Submission Champion. In 2003, Kerr was the subject of an HBO documentary titled THE SMASHING MACHINE, which detailed his MMA career fighting in Vale Tudo, the UFC, and PRIDE.

The good news is, this will 100% be made with the cooperation of the UFC. Dwayne Johnson is tight with them, appearing at events and paling around with UFC's Dana White. That will help lend a sense of authenticity this story needs. Really, this will be the big swing for Dwayne Johnson to go after his Oscar. It is a great story, and if he was ever going to show off his range as an actor, this is the one to do it. Partnering with A24 was also a stroke of genius. We shall see what happens in front of the camera, of course, but this will be one to keep an eye on. It is just another in a long line of anticipated productions for the studio.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!